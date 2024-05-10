City of Cameron warns of utility scam threatening shutoffs

Share To Your Social Network

The City of Cameron is alerting residents to a scam involving phone calls about utility services. According to city officials, the scammer informs residents that their utilities will be shut off and attempts to solicit payment over the phone.

Residents are urged not to provide personal or credit card information over the phone, particularly if they did not initiate the contact.

For questions or concerns regarding their utility account, residents should directly contact Cameron City Hall at 816-632-2177.

