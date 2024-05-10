Rotary Club reviews annual meeting of Berkshire-Hathaway in Omaha

Share To Your Social Network

Phil Hoffman presented the program at the Thursday, May 9 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held at the BTC Bank community room. Brian Upton presided at the meeting, Chris Hoffman gave the prayer, and Steve Taylor served as sergeant at arms.

Program chairman Bruce Constant introduced Hoffman, who discussed his attendance at the Berkshire-Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Neb., held over the weekend of May 4. He noted that while the exact number of attendees was unknown, past events have attracted as many as 75,000 people, earning the meeting the nickname “The Woodstock of Capitalism.” The chairman of Berkshire-Hathaway, Warren Buffett, played an active role in the meeting, providing company updates and fielding questions from shareholders. Berkshire-Hathaway’s portfolio includes significant holdings in Apple, Bank of America, and American Express. Hoffman also shared the history of Berkshire-Hathaway, highlighting its acquisition by Buffett and his partnership with the late Charlie Munger.

During the business meeting, it was announced that a community fireworks program is scheduled in Trenton on July 4, and fundraising efforts are underway. Those interested in contributing can contact Cole Soptic at Farmers State Bank, who is coordinating the event. Donations should be made to the Green Hills RDI, with a notation for fireworks on the memo line.

The upcoming Rotary meeting on May 16 will feature Mercer County Associate Circuit Judge Matt Krohn, who will discuss the Third Judicial Circuit Drug Program. Daniel Gott will chair the program.

