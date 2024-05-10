Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Thursday, May 9, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department received 83 calls for service on Thursday, May 9th, 2024, reflecting a busy day with various incidents addressed.

04:14 a.m. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Fair Street for a violent elderly male. The male was determined to be not of a culpable mental state and was transported for medical treatment.

08:00 a.m. ACO returned a recovered dog to its owner in the 1900 block of Polk.

08:14 a.m. The LEC was contacted about a person locked out of their vehicle. They were provided with contact information for people capable of unlocking vehicles.

09:06 a.m. A C&I complaint involving a 4-wheeler was reported in the area of Webster and Jackson. Officers responded to the area but did not locate the vehicle.

09:26 a.m. Officers attempted to check the well-being of a person in the 500 block of St. Louis. No contact was made, however.

10:32 a.m. Officers were advised of a possibly suicidal subject in the 1900 block of Washington. The person was found to be safe.

11:26 a.m. Officers assisted in traffic control for a stranded semi in the area of Missouri Ave and 10th Street.

12:17 p.m. Officers provided a fingerprint service to a citizen at the LEC.

01:11 p.m. The LEC was contacted and advised of a gravel spill on Borden Street. The Chillicothe Street Department was contacted to clear the roadway.

02:51 p.m. Officers were contacted about a civil property dispute as well as a dispute over roommates having company. The caller was advised it was a civil issue.

02:53 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Clay and Washington to arrest an adult male suspect for a previous assault charge. The suspect was processed and released with a court date. While in custody, the suspect was served a protection order by the LCSO.

04:58 p.m. Officers returned to the area of Clay and Washington and again arrested the previous suspect for violating the protection order. The male was determined to be intoxicated and resisted and assaulted officers. The suspect was transported to CCDC with new charges pending.

11:00 p.m. Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle in a construction area which resulted in the arrest of the driver for DWI. The suspect was processed and released with a citation.

11:32 p.m. Officers responded to suspicious activity in the 1100 block of Hawthorn. The area was under construction but no people were located.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

Related