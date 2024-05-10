17 arrested in north Missouri by Highway Patrol, May 6-9, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported a total of 17 arrests in various counties throughout northern Missouri from May 6 to May 9, 2024. These arrests were primarily due to violations including drug possession, driving infractions, and probation violations.

Parker, Jerrica L., a 34-year-old female from Kirksville, MO, was apprehended on May 7, 2024, facing multiple charges including felony possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while intoxicated (DWI) with drugs. Additional charges against her included failure to place a vehicle not in motion to the far right as practical, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, and failing to register a motor vehicle. Parker was released to medical personnel following her arrest.

Gollaher, Jeremiah C., a 36-year-old male from Hannibal, MO, was detained on May 7, 2024, for a felony probation violation warrant and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He is currently held at Marion County Jail under bondable conditions.

Barr, Robert R., 52, from Kahoka, MO, was arrested on May 8, 2024, for DWI related to alcohol consumption and driving without a valid license. Following his arrest, he was released from the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.

Morehead, Robert E., aged 24 from Brunswick, MO, was taken into custody on May 9, 2024. He faced charges including resisting arrest by fleeing, tampering with a witness, and several traffic-related violations such as speeding and driving without valid registration or insurance. Morehead was subsequently released on a summons.

Ehrlichman, Elizabeth R., a 63-year-old male from Villa Ridge, MO, was arrested on May 9, 2024, for driving while intoxicated, speeding, and passing a vehicle and interfering with approaching traffic. Ehrlichman was released on a summons from the Ralls County location of his arrest.

Elciniste, Berlin, 31, from Naples, FL, faced charges including driving while intoxicated – alcohol – first offense, driving without a valid driver’s license, and excessive speeding (98 mph in a 65 mph zone). He was arrested on May 9, 2024, and released from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Miller, John M., a 46-year-old male from St. Joseph, MO, was detained on May 6, 2024, in Buchanan County for a felony warrant related to probation violation for non-support and driving while revoked. He remains in custody at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.

Taylor, Shon W., 35, also from St. Joseph, MO, was arrested on May 6, 2024, for multiple misdemeanors including operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked, and not wearing a seat belt. He was held at Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.

Younger, Irina V., 64, from Maryville, MO, was arrested on May 6, 2024, for misdemeanor DWI as a prior offender and careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash. Younger was released for medical treatment following the arrest.

Wilson, Joseph W., aged 38 from Rock Port, MO, was apprehended on May 6, 2024, for felony domestic assault and was placed under a 24-hour hold at Andrew County Jail.

Hutcherson, Brianna R., a 25-year-old female from St. Joseph, MO, faced several charges including tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting by fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and outstanding felony warrants. She was arrested on May 7, 2024, and held under a 24-hour rule at Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.

Cooper, Tara L., 39, from St. Joseph, MO, was arrested on May 7, 2024, for tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting by fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. She was also held at Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Page, Tonya K., 41, from St. Joseph, MO, was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting by fleeing. She was arrested on May 7, 2024, and held at Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Antles, Alan M., a 30-year-old male from Indianola, IA, faced charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was arrested on May 8, 2024, and held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department under a 24-hour hold.

Enkhbold, Tursaikhan, 23, from Arlington, VA, was detained on May 9, 2024, for multiple traffic violations including exceeding the posted speed limit and operating a vehicle without a valid license. He was held at Andrew County under bondable conditions.

Thomas, Jonathan R., 25, from Cainsville, MO, was arrested on May 9, 2024, for exceeding the speed limit, careless and imprudent driving, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, and DWI drugs. He remains in custody at Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail under a 24-hour hold.

Black, Mitchell L., 52, from St. Joseph, MO, was arrested on May 9, 2024, for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing. He was held at Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

