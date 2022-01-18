Trenton woman dies in crash on ice covered Highway 69 south of Winston

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Trenton woman died as the result of a two-vehicle crash three miles south of Winston on Tuesday morning, January 18, 2022.

Sixty-three-year-old Linda Wilcox was the driver of a pickup truck. She was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner and taken to the Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The driver of a sports utility vehicle, 26-year-old Briaunna Goodwin of Cameron, sustained moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital.

The SUV proceeded north on Highway 69 before the driver lost control on the ice-covered road and traveled into the southbound lane. The southbound pickup hit the SUV. The vehicles came to rest on the west side of Highway 69.

Neither driver wore a seatbelt.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

This is the first traffic fatality of the year in Daviess County investigated by the Patrol.

