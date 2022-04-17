Missouri lawmakers’ heated exchange on transgender athletes’ rules goes viral

State News April 17, 2022 KTTN News
Transgender Students Graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp

A heated admonishment of one Missouri lawmaker to another has gone viral, getting millions of views on social media.

An amendment to a bill in the Missouri House of Representatives is not unusual, but the emotional response to a so-called “anti-transgender law” is getting global attention.
Republican Representative Chuck Basye, of central Missouri’s Rocheport, added a bill that would allow school districts to prohibit transgender girls (girls born as biological males) from participating in girls’ school sports.

The measure got tacked onto an unrelated elections bill Wednesday, sparking the ire of Representative Ian Mackey. The St. Louis Democrat, who is openly gay, delivered an impassioned speech to Basye.

 

 

Supporters of the gender-related ban argue biological males have physical advantages over females in competitive sports. Although the election bill’s original sponsor said that she never thought this kind of amendment would be attached to hers, the measure passed by a vote of 89 to 40.

 

 

Post Views: 73
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Related posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.