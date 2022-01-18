Trenton’s Got Talent auditions set for January 22

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A talent show will be held as a fundraiser for the Trenton High School Gold Rush choir.

All students of college-age or younger can audition for Trenton’s Got Talent at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on January 22, 2022, from 9 o’clock to 12:30. Audition sign-up links can be found on the Trenton R-9 social media pages. Individuals will find out on January 28th if they will be in the show.

Trenton’s Got Talent will be held at the Performing Arts Center on February 11th at 6 p.m. Vocal Music Instructor Tyler Busick notes no winner will be declared. It will be a showcase of talent. Admission will cost $5 at the door. Pizza will be available for sale.

Proceeds from the show will go towards the Gold Rush’s trip to Nashville, Tennessee in March.

Questions may be directed to Busick at 660-988-1218.

Related