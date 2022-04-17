Kirksville woman injured in Saturday evening crash; driver accused of DWI

Local News April 17, 2022 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp

A Kirksville resident was hurt Saturday evening when a car went off a road and hit a fence west of Kirksville.

Thirty-six-year-old Ann Stafford was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.

Stafford was a passenger in a car driven by 32-year-old Dustin Shelton of Kirksville who was not reported as receiving any injuries.

The accident happened on Michigan Trail approximately one-half mile west of Kirksville as the westbound car went off the left side of the road striking a fence.

There was moderate damage to the vehicle and the patrol report indicated neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol accused Dustin Shelton of driving while intoxicated resulting in physical injury, and driving while intoxicated with an individual less than 17 years old in the vehicle.

Shelton was transported to the Adair County Jail where he was later released.

Post Views: 272
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Related posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.