Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two additional arrests over the weekend

Local News April 17, 2022April 17, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City, Missouri resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County.

Twenty-nine–year old Jacob Lantz was arrested on five misdemeanor warrants from Clay County, and accused of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failure to display valid plates.

Lantz was transported to the Clinton County Jail.

A 34-year-old Kirksville resident was arrested Saturday evening in Adair County.

Brittney Steele was arrested on a felony parole warrant accusing her of absconding. She was being held without bond at the Adair County Jail.

