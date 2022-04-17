Stewartsville man injured in motorcycle crash

Local News April 17, 2022
Motorcycle Crash
A Stewartsville resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating overturned on private property in DeKalb County.

Fifty-four-year-old Clifford Stone was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on private property at 9550 Southwest Thornton Road as the motorcycle traveled up a hill, left the road, and overturned ejecting Stone from the motorcycle.

The patrol reports Stone was not wearing safety equipment and damage to the motorcycle was minor.

