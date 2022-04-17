Audio: U.S. Representative Hartzler trying to change rules to “benefit Missouri’s cattle industry”

Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says Missouri’s cattle industry needs more markets and competition. The Missouri Republican has teamed with a California Democrat to introduce a bill that the two lawmakers say will fix regulatory roadblocks that hurt livestock auctions and small meat packers.

The “A-PLUS” Act would amend the Packers and Stockyards Act to allow livestock auction market owners to be more involved, as the congresswoman explained on Missourinet affiliate KDRO.

(Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler photo courtesy U.S. House of Representatives website)