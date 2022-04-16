Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Friday, April 15th

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on April 15th.

Twenty-one-year-old Anguelica Franco of Kansas City and 26-year-old Matthew Menchaca of Hammond, Indiana were arrested in Linn County in the morning. Each was accused of possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. Both were released.

Forty-two-year-old James Lewis of Kansas City was arrested in Harrison County in the afternoon. He was accused of exceeding the posted speed limit by 18 miles per hour and driving while intoxicated with alcohol. Lewis was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

The Patrol also arrested 24-year-old Chase Burkhart of Warrensburg in Caldwell County in the afternoon. He was accused of displaying plates of another and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility. An arrest report indicates he also had Maryville Public Safety warrants on failure to appear for allegedly failing to register a motor vehicle and failing to maintain financial responsibility. Burkhart was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center, and the Patrol notes he was bondable.

The Highway Patrol arrested two area residents in Green Hills counties on Friday night April 15th.

Thirty-four-year-old Cody Henderson of Hamilton was arrested in Caldwell County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated as a prior offender and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Lasher of Green City was arrested in Sullivan County. She was accused of driving while intoxicated, not having insurance, and failing to maintain the right half of the roadway. She was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.