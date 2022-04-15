﻿Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority announces funding of projects

The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority announced it has invested more than $2 million in projects that increase the distribution and use of higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel in the State of Missouri. Expenses incurred during the construction, installation, upgrade, or retrofit of fuel dispensers/pumps, storage tanks, and other infrastructure located in Missouri qualified for partial funding from MASBDA.

A portion of these projects received funds from the USDA Rural Development’s Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program and matching funds from either the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council or the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council.

Projects receiving funds to increase the availability of biodiesel blends B6 or higher include:

Fuel Marketing Corporation, Willow Springs, $14,077.10 – computer hardware and software used to increase volume at biodiesel terminals.

MFA Oil Company, Columbia, $37,125 – purchase and installation of an above-ground heated tank at a fuel distribution facility.

Magellan Pipeline Company, L.P., Tulsa, OK, $220,000 – adding biodiesel storage to a terminal facility in Missouri.

Deluxe Truck Stop LLC, St. Joseph, $40,854.55 – installation of an underground storage tank and four fuel dispensers at one retail location.

Wilmoth Oil Company, LLC, Mount Vernon, $250,000 – installation of a new biodiesel dispenser and underground B99 tank at a new retail location, and a new storage tank at an existing retail location.

River Bend Fuels, Cape Girardeau, $250,000 – installation of a new biodiesel pump and above-ground B99 tank for bulk blending.

Parson’s Oil Co. LLC, Leadington, $130,089.44 – installation of new biodiesel dispensers and an underground storage tank at one retail location.

American River Transportation Co. LLC, St. Louis, $250,000 – upgrades at a biodiesel terminal to allow for increased throughput.

Dash Energy Resources, Peculiar, $88,901 – installation of fuel dispensers, underground biodiesel storage tanks, and associated hardware for a new fueling station.

County of Cole, Jefferson City, $8,708.12 – installation of a new biodiesel pump and above-ground storage tank at the county fleet facility.

Landes Oil Inc., Jamesport, $95,464.87 – installation of an above-ground biodiesel storage tank and blending controller equipment to allow for sales of higher biodiesel blends.

Projects receiving funds to increase the availability of higher ethanol blends, including E15 or E85:

Home Service Oil Co., Barnhart, $178,200 – installation of new storage tanks and fuel dispensers at four retail locations.

Scrivener Oil Company, Inc., Ozark, $54,931.25 – installation of new storage tanks and fuel dispensers at two retail locations.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc., Ankeny, IA, $122,056.28 – installation of fuel dispensers at seven Missouri retail locations.

Liter’s VP, LLC, Center, $16,987.58 – installation and retrofit of fuel dispensers and a storage tank at one retail location.

Kum & Go, L.C., Des Moines, IA, $73,150 – installation of fuel dispensers at two Missouri retail locations.

Parsons Oil Co. LLC, Leadington, $33,412.50 – installation of a new storage tank and fuel dispensers at one retail location.

Dash Energy Resources, Peculiar, $180,500 – installation of fuel dispensers, underground storage tanks, and associated hardware for a new fueling station.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Store, Oklahoma City, OK $55,000 – a retrofit of existing fuel dispensers at four Missouri locations to allow for the sale of E15.

Funding for biofuel infrastructure is provided by contributions made to MASBDA through the purchase of tax credits and through funds made available by the Missouri General Assembly.

For more information on financial assistance offered by the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority, please visit The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority website. For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Missouri Department of Agriculture website.