Second Harvest Community Food Bank receives $211,000 grant

The Second Harvest Community Food Bank has received a $211,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to assist the food bank with increased expenses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grant will also facilitate mobile food distributions in Northwest Missouri.

Emergency Rural Health Care Grants are part of a program established under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan to expand rural hospitals and providers’ access to COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and supplies. The program is also to help rural health care providers stay financially solvent in the long term.

Emergency Rural Health Care Grants can also assist rural health care facilities, tribes, and communities expand access to nutrition assistance. Expanding nutrition access in rural communities is a concern the USDA Rural Development wants to help address with projects like the Second Harvest Community Food Bank.