Grundy County authorities report the arrest of four individuals

Local News April 15, 2022 KTTN News
Arrested News Graphic
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of four individuals in court on April 14th on capias warrants on probation violations.

Forty-year-old Shawn Alan Wells of Maryville was originally charged in one case with felony non-support with total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under an order of support. In another case, he was charged with felony first-degree property damage. His bonds total $20,000 cash only.

Original charges for 38-year-old Timothy Nguyen of Trenton were the felonies of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. He is to be held on no bond.

Original charges for 42-year-old Lucas Griffin of Columbia were the felonies of violation of an order of protection for an adult involving a second offense and third-degree assault involving a special victim. He posted a bond of $5,000 cash only.

Forty-year-old Victor Lee Tunnell of Galt was originally charged with felony non-support with total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under an order of support. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only.

Griffin and Tunnell reportedly refused urinalysis.

Wells, Nguyen, Griffin, and Tunnell are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on May 12th.

