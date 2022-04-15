Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Forty-third Circuit Court Judge Ryan Horsman of Chillicothe presided when several cases were processed Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Evidence was heard during a hearing and the judge found Josy Simmons of Trenton had violated the terms of her probation. The probation was revoked and a previous stay of execution was lifted. Simmons was ordered to serve five years with the Missouri department of corrections. Her original charge from July of 2019 was for felony possession of a controlled substance / synthetic cannabinoid.

Cameron resident Ryleah Rayven Ishmael pleaded guilty to two drug-related charges on March 14th. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Ishmael was placed on five years probation. Ishmael is to enter and complete the third circuit court treatment program. The charges involved possession of a controlled substance and the delivery of a controlled substance to a jail. Two other drug counts were dismissed.

Spickard resident Hunter David Krawitz pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree burglary and felony stealing from a February incident. A third count was dismissed. Imposition of sentence was suspended and he was placed on five years probation. The court ordered Krawitz to pay restitution of $825 and court costs.

Avery Elizabeth Mock of Spickard pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child – creating substantial risk – from 2021.

Imposition of sentence was suspended and Mock was placed on five years probation. The court ordered her to obtain a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommendations. She also was ordered to follow all recommendations of the juvenile court. Costs were taxed against the defendant.

At a probation violation hearing, evidence was heard and the court found Victor Lee Tunnell of Galt had violated the conditions of probation. The case was continued until July 14th for disposition.

During a case management conference held in Grundy County on Thursday, a trial date was set for Kirksville resident Makuya Stephanie Kambamba who faces five counts in connection with a death in May of 2020. These are 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, 1st, and 2nd-degree involuntary manslaughter, as well as abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. The trial is scheduled for May 26th in Harrison County Circuit Court where the case was moved on a change of venue from Sullivan County.