Former utility clerk for city of Forsyth charged with felony stealing

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Carla D. Combs, a former utility clerk for the city of Forsyth, has been charged with one felony count of stealing by the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney for allegedly misappropriating $2,000 in utility deposits from the city.

An audit in 2021 by State Auditor Nicole Galloway uncovered that the money was missing between May 2019 and November 2019. The audit helped form the basis for the probable cause statement filed by the Taney County Sheriff’s Department.

“The audits from my office have led to 80 criminal charges over the last seven years against public officials and have been an invaluable tool to fight fraud and corruption,” Auditor Galloway said. “I’m proud of the work done by our Public Corruption and Fraud Division to uncover the missing funds and to work with local law enforcement to bring justice for the citizens of Forsyth.”

In December 2021, the State Auditor’s Office issued a follow-up report on Forsyth to measure progress made on the 12 recommendations of the original audit, which had given a rating of “poor.” The follow-up report found that city official had either implemented or were in the process of implementing all of the recommendations. Auditor Galloway said she was encouraged the city was taking the steps to better protect taxpayer resources, and that their action was another sign that audits get results.

Related