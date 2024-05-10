Fatal rollover crash claims life of Jefferson City man

Share To Your Social Network

A Jefferson City man was killed early Thursday morning in a rollover crash on Route W, near Deer Haven Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Antonio J. Perez Burgos, 27, was driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler southbound when his vehicle left the roadway, returned, and subsequently overturned. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the Jeep came to rest against a tree, on its side, resulting in fatal injuries to Perez Burgos.

Perez Burgos was ejected from the vehicle during the accident, which occurred around 6:35 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. C. R. Doerhoff at 7:16 a.m. Officials noted that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The incident, which is Troop F’s second fatality in May and fifteenth in the year, drew assistance from the Cole County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Toebben’s Towing.

Related