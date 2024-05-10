Ex-Osceola, Mo. bank VP admits embezzlement in $1.5M fraud case

Share To Your Social Network

A former bank vice president pleaded guilty in federal court to embezzling more than $1.5 million from St. Clair County State Bank in Osceola, Mo.

Stacia Wilson, 60, of Osceola, waived her right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to a federal information that charges her with one count of bank fraud.

By pleading guilty today, Wilson admitted that she created $1,528,321 in false and fictitious loans, using bank customers’ information without their knowledge.

Wilson had authority as a loan processor to access and create loans within the bank’s computer system. She created numerous false and fictitious loans, then diverted the loan proceeds to her own personal use. Under the terms of today’s plea agreement, Wilson must forfeit to the government a money judgment of $1,528,321, which represents the proceeds she obtained as a result of her fraud scheme.

Under federal statutes, Wilson is subject to a sentence of up to 30 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney David M. Ketchmark. It was investigated by the FBI and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

