KC father, son indicted for illegal firearms, drug trafficking

A Kansas City, Mo., father and son have been indicted by a federal grand jury for selling firearms without a license, illegally possessing firearms, and drug trafficking.

Nathan Caldwell, Sr., also known as “Prince Bossalinie,” 52, and Nathan Caldwell, Jr., 32, were charged in a 29-count indictment that was returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, May 7. That indictment was unsealed and made public today upon their arrest and initial court appearances.

The federal indictment alleges the Caldwells have aided and abetted each other to engage in the business of dealing in firearms, although they are not licensed dealers, since Dec. 20, 2023.

Nathan Caldwell, Sr., is also charged with 10 counts of being a felon in possession of firearms, eight counts of distributing methamphetamine, one count of distributing cocaine, one count of distributing marijuana, and two counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Nathan Caldwell, Jr., is also charged with three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of distributing marijuana.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.

Nathan Caldwell, Sr., has two prior felony convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm and prior felony convictions for aiding a felon, attempted aggravated assault, attempted possession of cocaine, conspiracy to commit robbery, and possessing cocaine.

Nathan Caldwell, Jr., has a prior felony conviction for assault.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica L. Jennings. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

