St. Louis man found guilty of robbing four restaurants

A jury on Wednesday evening convicted a St. Louis man of the robbery or attempted robbery of four restaurants in one week in 2020.

Jurors in U.S. District Court in St. Louis found Kammeron Davis, 33, guilty of three counts of robbery, one attempted robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Evidence and testimony presented at the trial showed that Davis robbed a Penn Station restaurant in St. Louis on Sept. 13, 2020, by pointing a gun at employees and demanding money. Three days later, he tried to rob a Subway restaurant in Maplewood but was chased off by an employee with a broom. About 15 minutes later, Davis robbed a Subway in St. Louis by leaping over the counter and stealing money from the cash register while armed. On September 20, Davis and another person robbed a different Subway in St. Louis.

The robberies were captured on video, as was the car Davis used. Three people also identified Davis as the robber in court.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced October 22. He faces a mandatory term of 21 years in prison for the firearm charges. The robbery and attempted robbery charges are each punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

In 2011, Davis pleaded guilty in St. Louis County Circuit Court to first-degree robbery and armed criminal action after robbing a Penn Station restaurant. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The FBI, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Maplewood Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Donald Boyce and Cort VanOstran are prosecuting the case.

