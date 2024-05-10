Missouri AG demands DOJ turn over documents on Trump prosecutions

Share To Your Social Network

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey demanded that the Biden Administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) turn over any communications relating to the investigation or prosecutions of President Trump. His request for communications—documents, calendar appointments, meeting minutes, and agendas—includes those between the DOJ and the offices of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“Thanks to evidence that has come to light, my office has reason to believe Biden’s corrupt Department of Justice is the headquarters of the illicit prosecutions against President Trump,” said Attorney General Bailey. “That’s why we’re demanding the DOJ turn over documents that we believe will expose these political prosecutions for what they are: a witch hunt.”

In the request for documents, Attorney General Bailey noted, “The investigations and subsequent prosecutions of former President Donald J. Trump appear to have been conducted in coordination with the United States Department of Justice. This is demonstrated only in part by the move of the third-highest-ranking member of the Department of Justice, Matthew Colangelo, to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in order to prosecute former President Donald J. Trump in the so-called ‘hush money’ trial in December 2022. In addition, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg worked alongside New York Attorney General Letitia James to pursue civil litigation against former President Trump, using that experience as a springboard to campaign for his current position. During that campaign, Bragg promised ‘if elected, [he] would go after Trump.’ Once he won the election, he pledged ‘to personally focus on the high-profile probe into former President Donald Trump’s business practices.'”

“Given the timing (Bragg charged Trump only after Trump declared his candidacy for President), the transparent weakness of the charges, and the effect the charges have in keeping Trump off the campaign trail, there is substantial reason to suspect the Biden administration has coordinated with Bragg and others to bring prosecutions against Trump,” he added.

“In order to protect the rights of all Missouri voters who plan to participate in the 2024 presidential election, the State of Missouri has the right to know to what extent the prosecutions of a prominent presidential candidate are being coordinated by the federal government, which is currently run by President Trump’s principal political opponent,” General Bailey concluded.

The request for documents can be read here.

