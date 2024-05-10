Hawley seeks deportations, visa cancellations for protesting students

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, put witnesses on record in Thursday’s hearing, questioning them about their stance on deporting and canceling visas for undocumented students involved in illegal anti-Israel protests.

“Is there anybody who thinks that we should not deport students who are here unlawfully and are calling for the death of Jewish students, violating U.S. laws?” Senator Hawley asked.

“We should send a moral message that if you engage in such actions while unlawfully present, you should be deported. If you are here on a student visa, it ought to be canceled,” he continued.

Earlier this week, Senator Hawley sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, urging President Biden’s Department of Justice to investigate the third-party funding behind the violent, coordinated antisemitic protests affecting college campuses.



