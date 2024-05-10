Crash west of Hannibal injures 3, including 14-year-old girl

Share To Your Social Network

A collision involving two vehicles on Thursday afternoon led to moderate injuries for three individuals, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident occurred at the intersection of Veterans Road and Marion County Road 412, just west of Hannibal.

The accident involved a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse, which was eastbound on Marion County Road 412, and a 2015 Ford Edge traveling north on Veterans Road. Reports indicate that the Chevrolet attempted to cross Veterans Road and was subsequently struck by the Ford.

The Chevrolet Traverse was driven by a 17-year-old female from Hannibal, who was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by private vehicle. She was reported to be wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident. A 14-year-old female passenger in the Chevrolet, also from Hannibal, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by Marion County Ambulance. It was noted that she was not wearing her seat belt.

Kimberly L. Deavers, 53, the driver of the Ford Edge, and also a Hannibal resident, was wearing her seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. She was transported to the hospital by Marion County Ambulance.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene by Heartland Wrecker.

The Hannibal Rural Fire Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and local ambulance services assisted at the scene.

