Graduation ceremonies set for area schools this Friday evening

Local News May 10, 2024 KTTN News
Graduation News Graphic
Area schools will hold graduation ceremonies on Friday evening, May 10.

Nine eighth graders will graduate from Pleasant View R-6 in the school gym at 6 p.m. Physical Education Teacher and Coach Japheth Busick will deliver the keynote speech. The valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced during the ceremony.

Three sixth graders will graduate from Spickard R-2 in the school gym at 6 p.m.

Forty seniors will graduate from Gallatin R-5 in the high school gym at 6:30 p.m. Former Middle School Teacher Kent Obico will serve as the speaker. The valedictorian and salutatorian will also be announced at this event.

Baccalaureate and graduation ceremonies for Tri-County R-7 of Jamesport are scheduled for May 10. The baccalaureate will take place at the Jamesport Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Eight of nine seniors will participate in the graduation ceremony in the Robert Kimberling Gym at 7 p.m. Ag Teacher Loren Meservey will address the graduates. Tori Dunks has been named the valedictorian, while Madison Reeter will be the salutatorian.

