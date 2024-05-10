Brunswick man faces multiple charges after Highway Patrol arrest

Share To Your Social Network

A Brunswick man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Chariton County on the afternoon of Thursday, May 9th.

The arrest report indicates that 24-year-old Robert Morehead was accused of several offenses, including resisting arrest by fleeing, tampering with a witness, speeding 15 to 19 miles per hour over the limit, having no valid registration, lacking insurance, and failing to drive on the right half of the road. He was released on a summons.

The charges against Morehead, dating from May 1st, are misdemeanors. They include resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop; tampering with a witness; failing to drive on the right half of the road when the road was sufficiently wide, causing an immediate threat of an accident; failing to stop at a stop sign at a stop line, before a crosswalk, or at the point nearest to an intersection; exceeding the posted speed limit by 16 to 19 miles per hour; and operating a motor vehicle owned by another with knowledge that the owner has not maintained financial responsibility. Additionally, he was cited for failing to display plates on a motor vehicle or trailer.

