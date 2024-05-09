Share To Your Social Network

Karen Sue Stephens, age 68, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Morningside Center in Chillicothe, Missouri. Born on September 17, 1955, in Chillicothe, she was the daughter of Melvin and Bernadine (Crowe) Singleton. A 1973 graduate of Hale High School, she furthered her education at Chillicothe Vo-Tech. On July 7, 1973, she married Lloyd D. Stephens at the United Methodist Church in Hale, where he survives. Karen served as a secretary for the Livingston County Division of Family Services for 21 years and worked at Carl’s Menswear.

Active in her community, Karen was the last member of the Hale Sunshine Neighbors Club and served as a 4-H leader. Alongside her husband, she assisted in raising hogs on their farm. Her greatest joy was her six grandchildren, whom she cherished deeply.

Surviving Karen are her husband, Lloyd; two sons, Dennis Scott Stephens and his wife, Jennifer, along with their children, Tyler and Kamryn, all from Chillicothe, and Eric Clint Stephens, his wife, Holly, and their children, Ella and Eli, also of Chillicothe; one daughter, Michelle Dawn Jones, her husband Chris, and their children, Jenna and Jaxsen, of Earlham, Iowa; and a sister, Sharon Arr, and her husband Leroy, of Chillicothe. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Bernadine Singleton.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindley Funeral Home in Hale, with visitation on the same day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Friends may also visit on Tuesday, May 14, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Karen’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and sent to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related