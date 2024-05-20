Share To Your Social Network

Ramona L. Baker, age 88, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on May 17, 2024. Ramona was born on October 28, 1935, at the Evans home west of Spickard. Her parents were Wayne and Irene Austin Evans. She attended Spickard District grade school, where her father was a teacher, and Spickard High School, graduating in 1953.

On June 13, 1954, she married Norman Eugene Baker, son of Ernest and Tacia Hill Baker, at the Evans home west of Spickard. They moved to Spickard and resided there until 1957 when they moved to Leesville, Louisiana, where Norman was stationed in the Army. Upon returning to Spickard, they maintained their home for 50 years until Norman passed in December 2004. Ramona continued living there until September 2019 when she moved to Trenton due to health reasons.

Survivors include her son, Evan Baker, and his wife, Brenda, of Smithville, Missouri; her daughter, Mauna Speer, and her husband, Todd, of St. Louis, Missouri. Four grandchildren: Kaili Trusler and her husband, Josh, of Kansas City, Missouri; Austin and his wife, Kati Jo, of Chillicothe, Missouri; Shane Speer and his wife, Caitlin, of Oakville, Missouri; and Sheena Marie Mirabal and her husband, Alex, of Riverview, Florida. Six great-grandchildren: Evan Michael, Rose Ivy, and Baker Hinton Trusler; Langston Lou and Kage Austin Baker; and Willow Mona Speer. Baby Mirabal is due in December 2024.

Ramona was employed from 1953 to 1959 by the State Division of Welfare as a Clerk-Steno. She also worked for the Grundy County Court Division II and Judge Herbert S. Brown from 1979 to 1983. Additionally, she was employed as Clerk III at the Grundy County Assessor’s Office from 1984 to 1996.

Ramona loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and made every attempt to join them in their endeavors when possible. She also enjoyed cooking, watching college basketball on TV, raising flowers, playing cards, and entertaining her many friends.

Ramona was a member of the Spickard Methodist Church until it closed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Irene Evans, and her husband, Norman.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2024, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. She is to be cremated following the services with inurnment at a later date in South Evans Cemetery. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Open viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Instead of flowers, donations should be sent to South Evans Cemetery or Spickard Masonic Cemetery.

