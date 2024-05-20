Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to a total of 90 calls for service over the weekend of May 18-19, 2024. Officers were busy with a variety of incidents ranging from traffic stops to domestic disturbances. Below is an account of activities handled by the department.

Saturday, May 18, 2024

01:18 a.m. Officers attempted a well-being check in the 3100 block of Litton Road. They were given an incorrect address and received no information on other possible locations.

02:27 a.m. Officers assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the 1000 block of Graves Street after a suspect fled from a traffic stop and crashed their vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. Officers remained on the scene to assist with the investigation.

09:09 a.m. Officers responded to a death scene in the 800 block of Walnut Street. Proper procedures were followed, and no criminal activity is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

09:56 a.m. While handling a separate call, officers discovered a wanted person. An adult female was taken into custody on a warrant for fraud. She posted bond and was released.

11:08 a.m. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of 15th Street. One adult male was taken into custody for domestic assault and transported to the Chillicothe Correctional Center pending formal charges.

11:26 a.m. Officers took a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident in the 1200 block of Washington Street. The investigation is ongoing.

11:38 a.m. Officers received a walk-in report from a citizen whose protection order had been violated. Charges will be sought against the respondent.

12:31 p.m. Officers were contacted about dogs running at large in the 900 block of Sunnyview. The animals were returned home without officer intervention.

12:32 p.m. Officers spoke with a concerned citizen about a public nuisance house. An investigation was already underway.

01:01 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 100 block of Crescent. An emotional citizen was found upset over the loss of a family member.

02:49 p.m. Officers were contacted about possible theft in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The item was found to be misplaced, not stolen. No report was taken.

04:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 400 block of Clay Street regarding building materials being removed from a structure. Possible ownership issues are being investigated.

06:33 p.m. Officers responded to a fight in progress at Danner Park between two recreational baseball teams. The fight had defused, and all parties involved had left the area. No suspects were identified, and no report was taken.

09:15 p.m. A noise complaint was made in the 1300 block of Clay Street. Officers could not locate the source of the complaint.

09:39 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Jackson Street. An intoxicated female with an injury to her nose was transported by EMS for treatment.

11:36 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop at Calhoun and Washington, resulting in the arrest of two adult females for minor in possession of alcohol. Both were processed and released with citations. A juvenile occupant was released to a parent.

Sunday, May 19, 2024

03:04 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 500 block of Webster, where an unknown vehicle was parked outside a home. A consent search of the person and their property revealed no contraband.

07:05 a.m. Officers issued a citation for illegal burning in the area of Jansen and Calhoun after multiple warnings.

10:44 a.m. Officers took a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident in the 1300 block of Washington Street. A suspect has been identified, and the investigation continues.

04:44 p.m. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Grandview and 3rd Street. The driver of the striking vehicle was cited for failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and for no insurance.

07:41 p.m. Officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm in the 600 block of W. Business 36. The structure was found to be secure.

08:18 p.m. Officers received information about a possibly suicidal juvenile in the 1100 block of Hillside. The juvenile was found to be safe.

11:27 p.m. Officers responded to the 600 block of E. Business 36 for a report of an aggressive male. The reporting party had left the scene, and nearby witnesses advised that the described occurrence did not happen.

Throughout the weekend, officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, served papers, and followed up on numerous investigations.

