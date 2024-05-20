Share To Your Social Network

Sue Ann McIntyre, 69, of Meadville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2024, at North Kansas City Hospital.

Sue was born on December 25, 1954, in Marshall, Missouri, the daughter of Charles and Edith (Clapper) Oquest. She was united in marriage to Danny McIntyre on December 12, 1981. Sue was a home health nurse who loved taking care of her patients. She enjoyed horses and building and driving drag racing cars. Sue loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and friends.

She is survived by four children: Stacy Chapman and her husband Andrew of Wheeling, Missouri; Stephanie Bower and her husband Mike of Laredo, Missouri; Shelly Epperson and her husband Shawn of Chillicothe, Missouri; and Derick McIntyre and his wife Kylee of Chillicothe, Missouri. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Kaleb, Adalynn, and Kenzie Bower; Lainie, Makinlie, and Wesley Epperson; and Duke McIntyre. Additionally, she is survived by her former husband of 31 years, Danny McIntyre.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Donnie and Charles “Chuck” Oquest.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield, Missouri. Visitation will be on Tuesday afternoon from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Related