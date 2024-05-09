Share To Your Social Network

Gale “Kitty” Snider, 77, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2024, at her home in Chillicothe. She was born on September 30, 1946, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Gale was a proud member of the Freedom of Road Riders and served as treasurer for several years. “Kitty” also enjoyed sewing and working on quilts, and she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her children and their families.

She is survived by her five children, Connie Baughn, Kris Trammell, Terry Hatfield, and their spouse Deanna Hatfield, Marcie Ireland and their spouse David Ireland, and Joanna Owen and their spouse Eddie Owen. She is also survived by her siblings Jim Wilson, Connie Wilson, Klid Wilson, Leslie Stith, Tamie Stith, Tom Stith, Richard Stith, and Angela Stith, and her niece Jamie Stith. Gale is also survived by multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gale was preceded in death by her husband Tom Snider, her parents Ramah Ellan Stith and Jay Stith, her sister Bonnie Albrecht, and her brothers John Elmer Wilson, Dave Wilson, and Paul Stith.

A graveside service will be held Friday, May 10, at 1:00 p.m. at May Cemetery, located just west of Chula and north of Chillicothe at 14519-14567 County Road 210, Chula, MO 64635

Memorials in honor of Gale Snider may be made to Kris Trammell to help with expenses.

Related