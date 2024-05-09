Free community event at Resound Fest this June in Bethany

Share To Your Social Network

Music and activities will take place at Resound Fest at Miracle Hills Ranch in Bethany on June 7th and 8th. Activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Music performances will start on Friday at 4 p.m. and on Saturday at noon.

Multiple stages will feature artists such as We Are Messengers, Ben Fuller, Cochren & Company, Ryan Ellis, Caleb and John, and Terrian. Additional performances will include Break the Fall, Joe Guerra, Mitch Langley, Nextera, and The Band Jaren.

Resound Fest will also include a community worship session. Admission is free, and on-site camping is available.

For more information about the event on June 7th and 8th, visit the Resound Fest website.

