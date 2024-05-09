Trenton visitors bureau elects new leaders, approves sponsorships

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau elected new officers and approved two monetary sponsorships on May 8.

The newly elected officers include Chairperson Megan Taul, Chairperson Elect Lauren Dannar, Secretary Megan Pester, and Treasurer Jordan Ferguson.

Megan Pester reported that one monetary sponsorship was allocated $400 for a banner to be displayed at the Riverside Country Club during tournaments this summer. Additionally, another $500 sponsorship was approved for the community fireworks event.

