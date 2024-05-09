Litton Ag Center hosts Bulls and Barrels Battle on June 7-8

Share To Your Social Network

Riding for Our Veterans will present the Ninth Annual Bulls and Barrels Battle at the Grand at the Litton Ag Center of Chillicothe on June 7 and 8.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening. Mutton busting will start at 6:30 p.m., and the main show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Veterans will be honored on both days. Attendees are asked to wear red on Friday to remember everyone deployed.

Advance tickets will be available at the Chillicothe Bootery starting May 15. They will cost $12 for adults and $8 for children aged six to 12 years.

At the gate, tickets will cost $15 for adults and $10 for children aged six to 12. Children five years and younger will be admitted free. Veterans and military personnel will also be admitted free of charge.

Fifty percent of the net gate proceeds will go to the Riding for Our Veterans scholarship program.

A meet and greet will be held at the Chillicothe Bootery on June 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.

More information on the Bulls and Barrels Battle at the Grand on June 7 and 8 is available on the Riding For Our Veterans website, on the organization’s Facebook page, or by calling 660-322-0401.

