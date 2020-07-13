Additional results from rabbit show at Daviess County Junior Livestock Show in Gallatin

In additional results from the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show held at Gallatin, 22 exhibitors entered 102 rabbits in the competition.

Winning the honor of having the grand champion rabbit was Savannah Twyman. The reserve champion was shown by Teagen Clark. And for within Daviess county, the champion rabbit was entered by Robyn Snuffer.

Showmanship honors in various age groups were won by Shelby McAvoy, Caitlynn, and Emily Chalfant, as well as Ruby Boyer. The herdsmanship winner for the rabbit show was Savannah Twyman.

Results were previously announced regarding 39 entries in the poultry and waterfowl judging Saturday at Gallatin’s Dockery Park.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares