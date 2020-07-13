The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library announces the beginning of the 2020 Adult Summer Reading Program.

Due to conditions with COVID-19, the program will be held via an online format or you may sign up at the library. The program will run for 2 months with participation open to active library cardholders who are 18 and older. If you do not have a library card call the library at 660-359-3577 for information on how to obtain one.

You may sign up for the program online at the Read Squared website, or you may visit the library and the staff will sign you up. Once you have signed up you simply begin reading books from the library and log in your books read online or you may handwrite them in on the log sheet you pick up at the library.

Library staff will be drawing names of those who are actively participating on a weekly basis for a weekly prize and have some drawings for some bigger prizes at the end of the program.

The library is open Monday-Friday 8:30 am to 4:00 pm for patrons to come in and check out books and our curbside service is available during that time also. The elevator is still under maintenance with the end of August being the expected completion date of the project.

