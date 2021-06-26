Spickard man dies in crash north of Trenton; passenger survives and is hospitalized in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Spickard resident died as the result of an accident involving a sports utility vehicle and a semi-truck two miles north of Trenton on Friday afternoon, June 25.

The driver of the SUV, 20-year-old David Travis, was transported by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, where he was pronounced dead. His passenger, 21-year-old Sean Babbitt of Humphreys, was also taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. No injuries were reported for truck driver 25-year-old Clayton Radcliff of Trenton.

The SUV traveled south on Highway 65 before it reportedly crossed the center line and struck the towed unit of the semi. The SUV spun off the west side of the road and came to rest on the shoulder. The truck came to a controlled stop north of the crash.

Travis and Babbitt were not wearing seat belts, but Radcliff was.

On Friday afternoon, June 25, the Patrol reported that Highway 65 south of Route A was blocked due to a wreck. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday evening, June 25, that the road had been re-opened for both directions of traffic.

