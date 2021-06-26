Trial date set on stealing charge for Braymer man charged with murder of Diemel brothers

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A jury trial has been scheduled on a felony stealing charge for the Braymer man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two Wisconsin men.

Online court information shows 27-year-old Garland Joseph Nelson’s motion for a speedy trial was granted on the charge of stealing a motor vehicle. A three-day jury trial is set to begin in Johnson County on August 3rd. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 6th.

A trial on the charge was previously scheduled to start in April, but it was postponed.

A probable cause statement accused Nelson of convincing another man that Nelson owned a semi-tractor parked at a Braymer residence and requested it be moved, allegedly without the actual owner’s consent.

In the murder case, Nelson has also been charged with two counts each of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution, and armed criminal action. He also faces one count each of tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A three-week jury trial for the murder case is scheduled to start in Johnson County on July 6th, 2022. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 2nd, 2022.

A probable cause statement accused Nelson of shooting Nick and Justin Diemel, putting their bodies into 55-gallon barrels, and burning their bodies. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reported the remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.

