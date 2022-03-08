Missing 7-year-old girl taken by mom during supervised visit in St. Charles County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Saint Charles County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 10 Fiddlecreek Ridge Road at 3:30 P.M. on March 7, 2022.

Missing is seven-year-old Piper Johnson a white female, height 3’0″, 55 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, fair complexion, wearing a white t-shirt with a Unicorn on it, gray jacket, white pants with pink swirls, and light-up tennis shoes.

The mother, Valerie Jean Baker, age 35, has supervised visitation with the seven-year-old child when she pushed the caseworker and absconded with Johnson. She fled the scene in a dark blue 2018 Toyota Corolla bearing Missouri plate CW8Z1G. The car is missing the front driver side quarter panel and front driver side door handle. The vehicle was last seen in the area of Route Z and Fiddlecreek Ridge Road in St. Charles.

Valerie Baker is a white female, age 35, height 5’07”, 185 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, fair complexion, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Saint Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.

