Missouri man sentenced to 13 years in prison, without parole, for meth conspiracy

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Darrell Lynn Ferguson, 57, of Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 13 years and one month in federal prison without parole.

On Oct. 6, 2021, Ferguson pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from March 12 to June 6, 2018. According to court documents, the conspiracy was responsible for distributing at least 32 pounds (14.15 kilograms) of methamphetamine.

Ferguson was arrested on June 6, 2018, in Apache County, Arizona. Ferguson was transporting approximately three pounds of methamphetamine and one pound of marijuana from California to Missouri. Ferguson was convicted in state court in Arizona and incarcerated for almost 31 months until he was transferred to federal custody in this case.

On April 12, 2018, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the residence of co-defendant Donnie Ray Overton, 60, of Springfield. Officers found approximately 646 grams of pure methamphetamine. Overton admitted that he originally purchased two pounds of methamphetamine from Ferguson and had sold half a pound. The methamphetamine had been delivered to him by co-defendant Laurita Jane Simmons, 37, of Springfield.

Overton and Simmons each have pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy and await sentencing.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Springfield, Mo., Police Department and the Apache County, Arizona, Sheriff’s Department.

