Two injured in Thursday morning crash on Highway 116

Local News March 10, 2022March 10, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Accident Graphic
Two people were injured as the result of a head-on vehicle collision two miles west of Polo on Thursday morning, March 10th.

The Highway Patrol reports the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 47-year-old Brady Kerste of Polo, sustained serious injuries. The driver of a pickup truck, 45-year-old Donald Jeffers of Braymer, received moderate injuries. They were taken by emergency medical services to Liberty Hospital.

The SUV traveled east on Highway 116 before it crossed the center line and struck the westbound truck head-on. The vehicles came to rest on their wheels blocking Highway 116.

The vehicles were totaled and all occupants wore seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department and Polo Fire Department.

