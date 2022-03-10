Family and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to meet on March 14

Local News March 10, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Family and friends developmentally disabled
The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled will hold an election of officers next week. A meeting will be at the east entrance of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on March 14th at 6:30 in the evening.

Other new business on the agenda includes Indian Creek Therapeutic Equine, OATS transportation, Developmental Disability Awareness Month, background check information, Senate Bill 649, cyber liability insurance, and cyber e-crime.

Old business includes a transportation report involving the Missouri Elderly and Handicapped Transportation Assistance Program Grant Report for 2021-2022 and Grant Application for 2022-2023. The agenda for March 14th’s meeting of the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled also includes The Gifted Group Disability Team of Grundy County, the Hope Haven Industries Report, the Medicaid Hope Waiver, and vocational and educational activities.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

