Family and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to meet on March 14

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled will hold an election of officers next week. A meeting will be at the east entrance of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on March 14th at 6:30 in the evening.

Other new business on the agenda includes Indian Creek Therapeutic Equine, OATS transportation, Developmental Disability Awareness Month, background check information, Senate Bill 649, cyber liability insurance, and cyber e-crime.

Old business includes a transportation report involving the Missouri Elderly and Handicapped Transportation Assistance Program Grant Report for 2021-2022 and Grant Application for 2022-2023. The agenda for March 14th’s meeting of the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled also includes The Gifted Group Disability Team of Grundy County, the Hope Haven Industries Report, the Medicaid Hope Waiver, and vocational and educational activities.

