Crash on Interstate 35 sends two from Oklahoma to hospital

An Interstate 35 crash on Thursday night in Harrison County injured two people from Tulsa, Oklahoma when a sports utility vehicle overturned.

The highway patrol said minor injuries were noted for two passengers, 38-year-old Devard Hanna and 56-year-old Leslie Hanna. Both were taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The driver, 57-year-old Scott Carr, was not reported hurt.

The northbound sports utility vehicle went off the left side of Interstate 35, crossed the median, struck the guard rail, and overturned onto its top, blocking the southbound passing lane for a while.

The SUV was demolished in the wreck, which happened at 9 pm Thursday near mile marker 93.

