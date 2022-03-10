Brookfield man sentenced to 12 years in prison on a number of charges

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports a Brookfield man was sentenced in Linn County Circuit Court on March 8, 2022, to 12 years total in the Department of Corrections.

On a charge of second-degree domestic assault, Alexander Blackwell was sentenced to serve eight years as a prior assault offender. He was sentenced to five years on second-degree domestic assault and four years on unlawful use of a weapon. Blackwell was also sentenced to serve four years on possession of a controlled substance, which is to be consecutive to the other charges.

