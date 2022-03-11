Man from Indiana loses control of pickup on icy Highway 63

Local News March 11, 2022March 11, 2022 KTTN News
Icy Roads
The Highway Patrol reports an Indiana man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a pickup truck losing control on ice and hitting a car near Kirksville on Thursday evening, March 10th.

An ambulance took the driver of the car, 52-year-old Thomas Teach of South Bend, Indiana, to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. No injuries were reported for the other driver, 47-year-old Roberto Espino-Ortiz of Ashland.

The pickup traveled north on Highway 63 before crossing the center of the road four miles north of Kirksville and striking the car.

The vehicles were totaled and neither driver wore a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Kirksville Fire Department, and Adair County Ambulance.

