The Galt Board of Aldermen on March 9th voted to increase the monthly payment for elected officials.

City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports the pay for the Mayor and Aldermen was raised from $10.00 per month to $30.00 per month.

The Mayor and Aldermen are paid annually, so the pay will be $360 per year for each position.

