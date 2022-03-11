MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of March 14, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of March 14 – 20

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route B – Bridge inspection over the One-Hundred-and-Two River, March 14 – 18

Atchison County

Interstate-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through early August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes.

Buchanan County

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Contrary Creek through mid-May (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction Inc.)

I-29 – Guardrail work northbound between mile marker 44.8 and 47, March 14.

I-229 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue), March 16 – April 29. Detour over I-29 and U.S. Route 36. (Contractor: PCI Roads)

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound only from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through mid-June. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock.

Route CC – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NW Hobart Drive to J.C. Penney Drive, March 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 13 – Roadside work northbound from the south city limits of Kingston to Main Street, March 16

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. Contractor bids for a repair project are currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s March 2022 construction project letting.

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 230 Road to 240 Road, March 15, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 180 Road to 185 Road, March 16, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route D to 121 Road, March 17, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Chariton County

Route D – Bridge maintenance at the Clarks Creek bridge, March 14

Daviess County

Route E – Pothole patching, March 15

Route P – Pavement repair from Route YY to Route 190, March 15 – 16

Route B – Pothole patching from I-35 to Route 13, March 16 – 17

U.S. Route 69 – Pavement repair from Route C to I-35, March 16 – 18

DeKalb County

Route E – Pothole patching, March 14 – 16

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching, March 17 – 18

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 169 north to U.S. Route 169 south, March 15 – 18

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Widel, Inc.)*

Route B – Utility work from the bridge over Panther Creek to Main Street, March 7 – 15, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The southbound lane will be closed with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone.

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge maintenance northbound at the Kimsey Creek Bridge near mile marker 78, south of Mound City, through April. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Omega Coatings and Construction)

Route 111 – Culvert replacement from Chestnut Street to Main Street, March 15

Linn County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lewis Creek Bridge, through early June (FARM Bridge Program, Contractor: Lehman-Wilson)

Mercer County

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Muddy Creek Bridge through April. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) *

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, March 14 – 18, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Mozingo Creek Bridge, east of Maryville, through May 1. A signed detour is in place directing motorists over Routes F, N, M, and J.

Route N – Roadside work from Route VV to Road 350, March 14 – 16

Route VV – Bridge inspection over the Platte River, March 14 – 18

U.S. Route 71 – Bridge maintenance over the Nodaway River, March 16 – 17

Route P – Roadside work from U.S. Route 136 to 320 Street, March 16 – 18

Sullivan County

Route T – Resurfacing project from Route 5 to Route C, March 14 – 18. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Roadside work from Route 46 to the Iowa state line, March 14 – 18

