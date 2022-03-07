Man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement near Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A 37-year-old man was arrested near Chillicothe on Sunday night, March 6 after he allegedly failed to yield to law enforcement and fled.

Chillicothe Police Sergeant Jeremy Stephens reports officers conducted a traffic stop near Mitchell Road and Corporate Drive, but the vehicle continued to the area of the 600 block of Corporate Drive. He says that is when the driver exited the vehicle and ran.

Snow on the ground helped the Chillicothe Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office track the man. He was taken into custody after an approximate two to three-mile track to an area east of Chillicothe.

Stephens reports the man was arrested, without further incident, on a State Missouri Parole Warrant for receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, felony driving while revoked, felony resisting arrest, and failing to register a motor vehicle. The man was processed at the police department and taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

Further charges are being sought with the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Authorities did not release the name of the individual.

