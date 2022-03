Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Norborne man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a vehicle overturning in Ray County Sunday night, March 6.

Emergency medical services took 59-year-old D. J. Talbot to the Liberty Hospital.

The vehicle traveled east on Highway 10 before running off the road east of Young Road, overturning, and coming to rest on its passenger’s side.

The vehicle was totaled and Talbot was wearing a seat belt

Ray County deputies assisted at the scene of the crash.

