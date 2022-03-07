John Jacobs’ Next Generation Power Force to appear at Coon Creek Baptist Church

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The John Jacobs’ Next Generation Power Force will stop at the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton. Evangelist Steve Carrier and former professional football player Jerome King will speak at the service on March 20th at 10:50 in the morning.

Jacobs is the founder of the Strength Evangelist Concept, which has held more than 3,000 crusades in 40 countries. It has also held more than 30,000 school assemblies in the United States.

Carrier will lead the service at the church. He has been an evangelist for more than 25 years. He has been on ESPN, Ripley’s Believe It or Not, and America’s Got Talent. He also won Steve Harvey’s Big Show competition. He holds the Guinness world record for breaking 34 baseball bats in 60 seconds. Carrier will share a story of overcoming physical handicaps to become a champion and world record holder.

King has been a member of Jacobs’ team for more than 10 years. He was a high school All-American football player and All-State basketball player. King played for the Chicago Bears and later played in the NFL Europe and arena football.

Lunch will be provided after the morning service at the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church on March 20th.

